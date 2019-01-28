Bitter Cold and Dangerous Weather on the Way

In advance of the record-breaking cold weather we’re facing midweek, the National Weather Service has a Wind Chill WATCH in effect for our area from late Tuesday night into Thursday afternoon… AccuWeather tells us their RealFeel temperatures combining the air temp and gusty winds will drop to as low as -29.

It’s been a few years since we’ve had severely cold weather like the forecast indicates: the weather service says the last time it was this cold was in February of 2015… There’s also the chance that temperatures on Wednesday will not go above zero; that hasn’t happened since January of 1994.

