Bitter Cold Opens Warming Center in Canton

An elderly man with a beard in a knitted hat warms his hands in the cold. Alphamedia Image library

The City of Canton is opening a warming center due to the frigid temperatures today and tonight.

The center for those in need will be open from 5:00 pm Friday, February 3rd to 8:00 am Saturday, February 4, at the Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center. SARTA will offer transportation and the American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets. COVID 19 precautions must be honored, such as masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing. Canton Police and Fire departments will assist in manning the locations and checking on citizens who are outside in the cold weather. Canton citizens needing assistance may call 911. The centers are located here:

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center is located at 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707

(330-489-3350). Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are available on site if needed. Cots

and blankets will be available. Hours of operation:

• Friday, February 3, 2023, at 5:00 pm through Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 8:00 am

SARTA will provide transportation:

• Those who need transportation to the warming center may access SARTA from any regular stop to the Cornerstone Transit Center on Chery Avenue SE. Once at the Cornerstone Transit Center, utilize route #110 for transportation to the Coleman Community Center. Please let the bus driver know you are in route to the warming center and there will be no fee.

• Return transportation will be provided from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit

Center on Cherry Ave SE free of charge by utilizing route #110.

If assistance is needed when SARTA is not available, please call dispatch at 330-649-5800.