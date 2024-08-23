Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Concert Canceled

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One less event for the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic weekend next weekend.

The Kickoff Concert event has been canceled due to reported unforeseen circumstances.

The rap and hip-hop show featuring TI and the Ying Yang Twins was set for next Friday night.

Here’s the announcement as forwarded by the city:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the 2024 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic Kickoff Concert starring T.I., scheduled for August 30, 2024, has been cancelled. All tickets will be refunded to the original method of payment. Purchasers who bought tickets through Ticketmaster.com will receive an email from Ticketmaster regarding your refund. Purchasers who purchased directly from the venue box office should return tickets to the original place of purchase for a refund. If you transferred or gifted your tickets to another person, we ask you please inform the recipient of the cancellation. Please reach out to the Canton Civic Center Box Office at 330.489.3090 with any additional questions.

The game between Virginia State and Benedict College is next Sunday at Tom Benson.