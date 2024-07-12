News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Blast-Damaged Youngstown Building Coming Down

By Jim Michaels
July 12, 2024 9:18AM EDT
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the beginning of the end on Friday for a historic building in downtown Youngstown.

Demolition of the explosion-damaged Realty Building begins, with a demolition firm using a wrecking ball to carefully bring the 12-story structure down.

The process is expected to take four to six weeks.

Residents of the upper floors got some of their belongings back, after firefighters went into the building and through their apartments on Wednesday.

The May 28 explosion at the building sent the ground floor bank branch into the basement, killing Chase Bank employee Akil Drake.

The building was constructed in 1924.

