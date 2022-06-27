Blitzer Officially Named Minority Owner Of The Guardians
NEWARK, NJ - AUGUST 15: New Jersy Devils owner David Blitzer addresses the media during the press conference announcing the new ownership of the New Jersey Devils on August 15, 2013 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Andy Marlin/Getty Images)
(official Guardians release)
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS PARTNER WITH DAVID BLITZER-LED INVESTMENT GROUP
A proven professional sports team owner and operator, Blitzer to partner with Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan to guide the Guardians organization
Cleveland, OH –The Cleveland Guardians today announced a conclusion to their search for a minority investor. This process was initiated to successfully transition the interest that John Sherman maintained before he departed the organization. Through that process, the Dolan family reached an agreement with respected professional sports team owner David Blitzer, who is the lead minority investor and point person of his investment group. Blitzer has more than a decade of expertise owning and operating professional sports teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL), Crystal Palace (EPL), Real Salt Lake (MLS) and numerous international soccer clubs.
“I am very excited about bringing on David Blitzer and his group as our partners,” said Cleveland Guardians Owner, Chairman and CEO Paul Dolan. “David brings a wealth of experience in the sports industry that we believe will be a complementary addition to our organization. I look forward to collaborating with David for years to come to achieve our goal of winning a World Series.”
“I am thrilled to join the ownership group of the Cleveland Guardians, a storied Major League Baseball franchise with a loyal, engaged fanbase,” said David Blitzer. “Our goal is to support Paul and the incredibly talented Guardians leadership team in delivering to Cleveland a team that can contend for a World Series. We also look forward to assisting the Guardians in their mission of using the platform of baseball to drive positive change in the communities our team serves. I thank Paul and the Dolan family, as well as our partners in this investment, for this amazing opportunity.”
ABOUT DAVID BLITZER
David S. Blitzer is a respected global sports and entertainment investor, team owner and operator. He is Co-Founder and Co-Managing General Partner of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE). David and his wife, Allison, are also committed to giving back to the community as they established the Blitzer Family Foundation to support organizations that positively impact community enrichment and youth development through education, athletics, health and wellness.
LOCAL INVESTOR INVOLVEMENT
Matt Kaulig, of the Northeast Ohio based Kaulig Companies, will be a local investor within Blitzer’s investment group. Kaulig Companies are a corporate partner of the Guardians and are very active in giving back to many non-profit organizations locally and beyond.