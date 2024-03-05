Blood Organization Holds Local Drives for ‘Blood Disorder Awareness Month’
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – March is Bleeding Disorder Awareness Month.
And a non-profit blood organization has some blood drives coming up, including one on Tuesday.
Vitalant has an event at the Army National Guard on West Airport Drive in Green from 10 to 2 Tuesday.
There are other blood drives next week in Canton, Massillon, Carrollton and more.
Here are more blood drives from the Vitalant press release:
Baltic, OH
Wednesday, March 20
Scenic Valley School – Abe Troyer’s Shop
4512 County Rd. 59
3 PM – 7 PM
Canton, OH
Sunday, March 10
Knights of Columbus Council 4733 – Saint Benedict Catholic Church
2207 3rd St. SE.
8:30 AM – 10:55 AM
Carrollton, OH
Thursday, March 21
Spring Valley School-Carrollton – John Troyer’s Home
4801 Andora Rd.
4:10 PM – 7 PM
Dover, OH
Saturday, March 30
Harley-Adventure Dover – Bus
1465 State Rt. 39
10 AM – 3:30 PM
Thursday, March 14
Tuslaw High School – Gym
1847 Manchester Rd. NW
Tuscarawas Township
8 AM – 1:30 PM
Massillon:
Tuesday, March 26
Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility – Bloodmobile
2775 Indian River Rd.
11 AM – 2:30 PM
Green:
Tuesday, March 5
Army National Guard
5999 W. Airport Dr.
10 AM – 2 PM
Sugarcreek, OH
Monday, March 18
Troyer Valley School – D Yoder’s Hardwoods
2131 County Rd. 70
3:30 PM – 7 PM
Sugarcreek
Monday, March 25
Barrs Mills School – Leroy Troyer’s Shop
8988 Barrs Mills Rd.
3:30 PM – 7 PM