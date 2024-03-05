Blood Organization Holds Local Drives for ‘Blood Disorder Awareness Month’

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – March is Bleeding Disorder Awareness Month.

And a non-profit blood organization has some blood drives coming up, including one on Tuesday.

Vitalant has an event at the Army National Guard on West Airport Drive in Green from 10 to 2 Tuesday.

There are other blood drives next week in Canton, Massillon, Carrollton and more.

Here are more blood drives from the Vitalant press release:

Baltic, OH

Wednesday, March 20

Scenic Valley School – Abe Troyer’s Shop

4512 County Rd. 59

3 PM – 7 PM

Canton, OH

Sunday, March 10

Knights of Columbus Council 4733 – Saint Benedict Catholic Church

2207 3rd St. SE.

8:30 AM – 10:55 AM

Carrollton, OH

Thursday, March 21

Spring Valley School-Carrollton – John Troyer’s Home

4801 Andora Rd.

4:10 PM – 7 PM

Dover, OH

Saturday, March 30

Harley-Adventure Dover – Bus

1465 State Rt. 39

10 AM – 3:30 PM

Thursday, March 14

Tuslaw High School – Gym

1847 Manchester Rd. NW

Tuscarawas Township

8 AM – 1:30 PM

Massillon:

Tuesday, March 26

Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility – Bloodmobile

2775 Indian River Rd.

11 AM – 2:30 PM

Green:

Tuesday, March 5

Army National Guard

5999 W. Airport Dr.

10 AM – 2 PM

Sugarcreek, OH

Monday, March 18

Troyer Valley School – D Yoder’s Hardwoods

2131 County Rd. 70

3:30 PM – 7 PM

Sugarcreek

Monday, March 25

Barrs Mills School – Leroy Troyer’s Shop

8988 Barrs Mills Rd.

3:30 PM – 7 PM