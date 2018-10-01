Blow up Doll, not Body
By Pam Cook
|
Oct 1, 2018 @ 6:54 AM
People have lunch past overflowing rubbish bags in Paris, France, Thursday, June 9, 2016. After a rough couple of months which have included protests, fuel shortages, rail strikes and once-in-a-generation floods, France's capital is facing a new challenge : Piles of uncollected trash. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

At least it wasn’t a REAL body, as was originally thought: Police in Colerain (cole rain) near Cincinnati pulled a plastic sex doll out of a garbage bag thrown over a hillside the other day; workers with the county engineer’s office initially weren’t sure what they were looking at when they saw a body part sticking out of the bag.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ohio Governor Candidates Debate Kent Gun Walk turns Tense Epic Comeback Lifts OSU Past Penn State Stockdale Family Band Member Charged The Q Reopens For Games, Concerts And More Lists Coming from some Local Catholic Diocese