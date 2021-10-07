      Weather Alert

UPDATE: Two Law Officers Shot in Western Ohio During Night

Jim Michaels
Oct 7, 2021 @ 8:10am

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two law officers including a state trooper were shot in the state during Wednesday night/Thursday morning, and searches continue for suspects.

A Blue Alert is up for 42-year-old Robert Hathorn in the shooting of Trooper Josef Brobst.

That happened along Interstate 75 just outside of Findlay early Thursday morning.

Hathorn’s vehicle has been located and Trooper Brobst’s injuries are not life threatening, according to Channel 13 in Toledo.

And several counties to the south of that incident, a Sydney Ohio police officer was shot.

His condition is not known.

Call or dial 911 if you see the Findlay suspect.

You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

