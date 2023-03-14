Bluecoats, 13 Other Organizations Receive Arts, Culture Grants

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – VisitCanton and ArtsInStark have awarded $219,000 in Cultural Tourism Grants to 14 different Stark County organizations.

These particular awards go to those events and initiatives that support the arts and culture.

The Canton Bluecoats and Canton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” performance received maximum $20,000 awards.

Here’s the list of all awards:

720 Market | 720 MKT April-September 2023

$15,000 – Out-of-county marketing and CAMP Creative experiences

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve | “Woven” Outdoor Art Museum

$17,952 – New, walk-through, interactive, open-air organic weaving exhibit opening in summer 2023

Bluecoats, Inc. | Innovations In Brass Contest at the Pro Football Hall of Fame

$ 20,000 – Enhanced entertainment during the Innovations In Brass Contest at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 7, 2023

Canton Ballet | “The Nutcracker”

$20,000 – Out-of-county marketing and enhanced entertainment costs for the Canton Symphony Orchestra to perform live during the evening performances at the Canton Palace Theatre in December 2023

Canton Ballet | “Alice in Wonderland”

$8,825 – New production including costumes, guest choreographer, and out-of-county marketing buys for performances at the Cultural Center for the Arts Main Stage in May 2023

Canton Ballet | “New Works”

$500 – Out-of-county marketing for the new production with performances at the Cultural Center for the Arts Main Stage in October 2023

Canton Museum of Art | 2023 CMA Exhibition Season – Spring

$11,000 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives for spring exhibitions opening April 2023

Canton Museum of Art | 2023 CMA Exhibition Season – Summer/Fall

$11,000 – Out-of-county marketing for summer and fall exhibitions opening August 2023

Canton Museum of Art | 2023 CMA Exhibition Season — Winter

$15,000 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives for winter exhibitions opening November 2023

Canton Palace Theatre Association | Miracle at Manchester Movie Premiere

$3,500 – Actor appearances and out-of-county marketing for the film premiere February 4, 2023, at the Canton Palace Theatre

Canton Palace Theatre Association | 2023 Concert Movie Film Experience Film Series

$7,250 – Out-of-county marketing for four interactive concert film experiences throughout 2023

Canton Palace Theatre Association | 2023 Centennial Plaza Movie Series

$1,750 – Addition of new themed character appearances during the Summer Movie series at Centennial Plaza

Canton Symphony Orchestra | MasterWorks: Magico

$12,900 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives, guest artist Westwater Arts, and music for the March 5 performance

Canton Symphony Orchestra | MasterWorks 4: “Scheherazade”

$12,900 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and guest composer for the world premiere of a new work performed during the January 22 concert

Canton Symphony Orchestra | Pops 1 “Labra Brothers”

$11,650 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and guest artist for the November 4 performance in partnership with the Canton Latino Fest at the Canton Palace Theatre

Carnation City Players | Carnation City Players Marketing Expansion Efforts

$2,240 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives for performances of “The Music Man”, February 24-March 5, and “Always…Patsy Cline”, May 12-21 at the Firehouse Theater

Massillon Museum | 90th Anniversary Event and Marketing Support

$10,000 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and guest artist for Rhythms Concert Series

Massillon Museum | 2023 Exhibition Marketing Support

$10,000 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives for the 2023 Exhibition Season

McKinley Presidential Library & Museum | Brick Flicks

$17,000 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives to promote “Brick Flicks” exhibit on display June 1-August 30

Muggswigz Coffee and Tea Company | Open Mic at Muggswigz

$2,800 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives, guest artist, and enhanced outdoor open mic series

Sing Stark | Vox Audio’s “Through the Decade’s Playlist”

$2,275 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and addition of a live band to April 15 performances at the Glenoak Performing Arts Center

Sing Stark | Sing Stark presents “Let It Snow” featuring Vox Audio

$2,875 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives, the addition of a string quartet, and enhanced guest experience for December 16 -17 performances at the Cultural Center for the Arts

Spring Hill Historic Home | 2023 Underground Railroad Experience

$647 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives and professional reenactors for the June 24 event

Raphael Center, Inc. | Catholic Answers Radio Show Ad

$2,000 – Out-of-county marketing initiatives in partnership with the Catholic Answers Radio Show to promote the Mother Angelica Museum