Bluecoats Continue Success on Nationwide Tour

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Following a busy weekend of performances around their hometown of Canton the Bluecoats Drum and Bugle Corps continued the 50 th Anniversary tour. Wednesday night they competed in the “Summer Music Games – Cincinnati” held in Mason, Ohio. Last night they were in the “Drums on the Ohio” show in Evansville, Indiana. At the Cincinnati show the corps was awarded first place with a score of 76.3 receiving 1 st place honors from all 8 judges. In 2 nd place was the Crossmen (San Antonio, TX) with a score of 69.65. In 3 rd place was Music City (Nashville, TN) with a

score of 65.9.

At last night’s show in Evansville the corps again placed 1 st with a score of 78.6 and once again they claimed top honors

from all 8 judges. In 2 nd place was Phantom Regiment (Rockford, IL) with a score of 74.15. 3 rd place was the Crossmen

scoring 70.55 and in 4 th place was Music City scoring 66.6. The Bluecoats next performance will be July 9 at the “DCI Tour of Champions” at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb.

The corps will not be returning to Ohio until August 8 for the “DCI Tour of Champions – Sponsored by Stanbury Uniforms”

at Infocision Stadium at the University of Akron. Additional information on these and other 2022 events can be found at

the corps web site at www.bluecoats.com

About Bluecoats – Founded in 1972, the Bluecoats organization celebrates its 50th anniversary this year with the first competitive

national tour of the Bluecoats Drum & Bugle Corps since the Covid-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season. The organization, founded

as a program for the young people of Canton to have a place to play music and perform, has since grown to become one of the world’s

greatest drum & bugle corps programs, and a world-renowned voice in performing arts education. The organization has focused on

bringing this incredible programming back into the Canton community in the spirit of its founding. Newer programs like THE BLUE WAY

Summer Experience Camps, a partnership with the En-Rich-Ment Drumline, Play It Forward, Bluecoats School of the Arts, and

Learning Access all direct the amazing educational resources into the Bluecoats Community. This year, as a part of the 50th

Anniversary, Bluecoats launched the Bluecoats Fellowship and the Champion Award, two programs designed to honor people who

make an impact in their communities.