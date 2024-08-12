Bluecoats Take Drum Corps World Title With Undefeated Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Canton Bluecoats are always up there among the best in the drum and bugle corps world.

But this time they took the title, and in undefeated fashion.

The locals were perfect over three nights of the 2024 Drum Corps International World Championships in Indianapolis this weekend.

That was 17 straight shows.

The last time the Bluecoats won the overall crown was in 2016.

It was a busy but obviously productive week for the “coats”, having just performed before 11,000 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as the final Enshrinement event.