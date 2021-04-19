      Weather Alert

Bob Evans Shooting Suspect Ends Up in Former CPD Detective’s Backyard in Osnaburg

Jim Michaels
Apr 19, 2021 @ 6:49am
Richard Nelson (Canton police)

OSNABURG TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bob Evans shooting suspect Richard Nelson owns a home on Indian Run Avenue SE in Osnburg Township, so retired Canton Police Detective Mike Rukavina who lives on Neimans Avenue in the township wasn’t surprised when a neighbor informed him that Nelson was seen in the area.

But the surprise came when Rukavina’s wife spotted him in the woods behind their house.

Rukavina watched Nelson’s movements and used his cell phone to assist police in locating the man.

The arrest was made on Neimans just north of Route 30.

Nelson is charged with aggravated murder for shooting 38-year-old Rebecca Rogers to death inside the Lesh Street NE Bob Evans in Canton.

Rukavina with David Held on Saturday says he figured the accused killer would make it to his house on nearby Indian Run Avenue, but never thought he’d end up in his backyard.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Minerva Man Killed in Crash in Zoarville Area
Qanon is tearing our country apart and, if we are not careful, it will destroy us
McDermitt Gets Life Without Parole in Morgan Fox Killing
An East Canton man provides his first hand account of capturing the Bob Evans gunman