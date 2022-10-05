Bob Marley, Eric Clapton, Elvis, and More | Legendary Music Promoter Rich Engler shares with Pam Cook
October 5, 2022 11:49AM EDT
Ever wonder what happens when big name rock stars come to town – what happens behind the scenes? Legendary Music Promoter Rich Engler shares those stories and talks about his new documentary “Behind the Stage Door” with Pam Cook. From his interaction with Eric Clapton, to Bob Marley and Colonel Tom Parker – the stories are nothing short of amazing. Join Pam as she takes you back stage.
More about: