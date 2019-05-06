Body Discovered In Sewer System Identified

(WHBC) – The Summit County Medical Examiner’s office has released the identity of a man whose body was discovered over the weekend in a downtown Akron sewer.

A construction worker found the body of Kennith F. Snyder, 50, around 8 a.m. Saturday inside a storm sewer in a construction zone.

The Akron Fire Department removed Snyder’s body and pronounced him dead at the scene.

The medical examiner’s office says, while the autopsy has been completed, the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Officials did say that there are no signs of lethal trauma on the body.