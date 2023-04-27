Body Found in Canton Township; Sheriff Looking for Clues

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a body of a white female in Canton Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies say they went to the 3700 block of Georgetown Road NE after someone passing by an abandoned lot saw the body. The female has reddish-brown hair and is believed to be in her mid-30’s. The cause of death remains unknown at this time as the investigation continues. Anyone with information including the possible identity of the woman is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-451-1328.

Tips can also be sent through the Stark County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on any smartphone by searching ‘Stark Sheriff Ohio’ in your app store.