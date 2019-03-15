Body Found In Creek ID’d

(WHBC) – Authorities have released the name of the man found dead in a Canton creek on Thursday.

The Canton Police Department says 40-year-old George Edward Hudak’s body was discovered in Nimishillen Creek in the 3500 block of Central Avenue SE.

They say Hudak had been reported missing on Monday.

His cause of death is under investigation by the Canton Police Department and Stark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through Tip411.

Ohio’s sex offender database shows Hudak was convicted of rape in 2005 and was listed as a sexual predator.