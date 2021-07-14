Body Found Inside Burning Vehicle in North Canton
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News talk 1480 WHBC) – A death investigation in North Canton.
Police there say a body was discovered in the burnt remains of an SUV that was fully engulfed in flames.
North Canton firefighters arrived at the scene in the 1600 block of Elberta Avenue SW at about three Wednesday morning.
Police believe the vehicle was being driven down Elberta when it went off the street and hit a tree, catching fire.
The victim was not identified.