Body Found on Walking Trail in Akron

Akron Police say they are investigating the discovery of a body found on a walking trail in the area of Carrol Street and Beaver Street. On Saturday officers arrived and found a 63-year old man on a pathway between Carroll Street and Beaver Street

The victim was found with an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the victim’s death.

There are no known witnesses or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau

at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of

the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link on our website, www.AkronCops.org.