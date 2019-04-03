Body of Aidan Jewell Pulled from Marlboro Pond

(WHBC) – The body of a missing Marlington High School senior was recovered from a pond Tuesday afternoon.

18-year-old Aidan Jewell disappeared early Sunday morning during a party inside a barn in the New Baltimore area of Marlboro Township.

The Nisley Pond is in the area of 14000 Ravenna Avenue NE, which is Route 44 near Pontius Street NE.

Searchers made the discovery around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Marlboro police chief says Jewell was involved in alcohol and illegal drug consumption at the party, and charges against a couple of individuals are forthcoming.