Body of Cold Case Murder Victim Exhumed for Additional DNA Evidence

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New DNA evidence collecting technology brings a fresh approach to the cold case killing of an Alliance teen.

Portage County sheriff’s investigators, the FBI, the U.S. Marshal Service and others were part of the exhumation of the body of 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez on Tuesday from her resting place at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Alliance.

They were gathering evidence from the murder victim’s hands.

A lab will examine the new evidence.

Menendez was stabbed and strangled, found dead on an oil well access road near the Berlin Reservoir in the southeast corner of Portage County in August of 1994.

Deputies say they have gotten fresh leads as well.

investigators have said the discovery three months later of the skeletal remains of 14-year-old Sara Boehm from Beaver County Pennsylvania is likely connected to the Menendez crime.