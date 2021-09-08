Body of Ohio Soldier Killed in Afghanistan Attack to Process Through Home County
President Joe Biden watches as a carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. According to the Department of Defense, Soviak died in an attack at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, along with 12 other U.S. service members. Behind Biden is Secretary of State Antony Blinken. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The body of the Ohio soldier killed in that ISIS terror attack in Afghanistan will be part of a procession past his high school in Milan and then to the funeral home in Berlin Heights on Wednesday.
The remains of 22-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak will arrive in Cleveland later Wednesday morning.
The procession starts once the private escort gets off the Ohio Turnpike at Route 250.