Bond for Alleged Massillon Theater Shooter Set at $1 Million

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused in a shooting inside a Massillon movie theater complex was arraigned on murder and felonious assault charges in Massillon Municipal Court Monday.

20-year-old Corvon Thomas of Jackson Township was taken into custody shortly after the incident late Friday night at the Regal Cinemas building off Cherry Road NW in Massillon.

City police arrived at the theater complex in a matter of minutes.

They found 27-year-old Daron Davis of Canton unresponsive in the lobby of the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was also hurt in the shooting.

Her injuries are not considered life threatening.

Bond for Thomas was set at a million dollars.