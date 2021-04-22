      Weather Alert

Bond Set at $1 Million for Former Sandy Valley Teacher

Jim Michaels
Apr 22, 2021 @ 4:25am
Jason Neading (Stark County Sheriff's Office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Bond has been set at $1 million for the former Sandy Valley Middle School teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child.

39-year-old Jason Neading of East Sparta will be arraigned on rape charges on Friday.

Prosecutors stress that the allegations do not involve a student at the school.

Neading has been on administrative leave since February and just tendered his resignation.

