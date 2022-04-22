      Weather Alert

Boom Booms Mystery Solved: Lake Man Arrested

Jim Michaels
Apr 22, 2022 @ 5:50am

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Lake Township man was arraigned Friday morning in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

He’s facing charges for setting off loud fireworks in the middle of the night, causing his concerned neighbors to call police.

45-year-old Jason Tyo is charged with misdemeanor ‘inducing panic’, but also faces felony fireworks-related charges.

The resident of Fairwynde Circle off Lake Center Street NW near Cleveland Avenue was arrested Wednesday.

