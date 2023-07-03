Borges Gets 5-Year Term for Role in Nuclear Bailout Scheme

Defense attorney Karl Schneider, right, holds the door open for his client, former Ohio Republican Party chair Matt Borges, center, as they enter Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse for jury selection in Borges’s federal trial, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati. Borges and former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder are charged with racketeering in an alleged $60 million scheme to pass state legislation to secure a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plantsformerlyowned by Akron, Ohio-based FirstEnergy. Householder and Borges have both pleaded not guilty. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel

CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not the sentence his co-defendant was given.

But former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges was given five years in federal prison Friday for his role in the scheme to pass and maintain the Nuclear Bailout Bill.

The day before, former House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced to 20 years prison time and immediately taken into custody.

Both men were found guilty of racketeering charges in March.