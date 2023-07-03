Borges Gets 5-Year Term for Role in Nuclear Bailout Scheme
July 3, 2023 7:45AM EDT
CINCINNATI, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Not the sentence his co-defendant was given.
But former Ohio Republican Party Chair Matt Borges was given five years in federal prison Friday for his role in the scheme to pass and maintain the Nuclear Bailout Bill.
The day before, former House Speaker Larry Householder was sentenced to 20 years prison time and immediately taken into custody.
Both men were found guilty of racketeering charges in March.