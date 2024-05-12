Boston Bounces Back, Beats Cavs In Game 3

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 11: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball over Max Strus #1 of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second quarter in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 11, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Celtics regained home court advantage in the Eastern Conference semi-finals best of 7 series beating the Cavs in game 3 in Cleveland 106–93 to take a 2 games to 1 lead.

Boston got 33 points from Jayson Tatum and 28 more from Jaylen Brown to notch the victory.

As he’s done all playoffs long, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 33 points, while Evan Mobley added 17.

Cleveland’s defense was not as effective as it was in their Game 2 win at Boston, as the Celtics shot 51% from the floor overall, and 38% from 3-point range.

Boston also out rebounded Cleveland 44–35.

Game 4 will be played Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip off is set for 7PM.

You can hear that game and all Cavalier playoff games on Newstalk 1480 WHBC.