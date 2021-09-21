Bowling Alleys Also Want In on Sports Betting Action
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Ohio House has a sports betting bill as a priority this fall, with the Senate already passing a bill early this summer.
That has even more businesses lining up, hoping to get a piece of the action.
Even bowling alleys!
Executive VP with the Bowling Centers Association of Ohio David Corey says the potential infrastructure for “other” businesses like bars, restaurants and his business is already in place, with Keno games.