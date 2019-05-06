Boy Pulled From Burning Home, Flown To Hospital

(WHBC) – A young boy was in critical condition after a house fire in Canton on Monday morning.

The fire in the 1900 block of Root Avenue NE started a little before 9 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house and a man outside trying to get back in.

The man told firefighters his son was inside and firefighters went in and, amid zero visibility due to the smoke, located the boy and got him outside.

Fire officials say firefighter Jason Brown shared his own facemask and air in order to rescue the child.

Resuscitation efforts on the 5-year-old were performed at the scene and then he was taken to Mercy Medical Center along with his dad.

The dad was treated and should be okay, but the boy had to be flown to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Fire officials said he was in critical condition.

A man who was in the area saw the fire and decided he had to help out.

Dave Ward tell WHBC News that he kicked open the door and helped the dad get out.

And then he tried to enter the home again to look for the boy.

“But the second time when I went to go in the house there was just too much smoke.”

We asked him what prompted him to run into a burning house when others would just wait for the firefighters.

He said he’s done plenty of wrong in his life and this was a chance for him to do something for somebody and make a difference.

“I just hope that kid makes it, that’s the main thing right there.”

The house is a total loss. The fire is under investigation.