Boys Fall Through Ice on Pond, 4-Year-Old is Critical

Jim Michaels
Dec 23, 2019 @ 5:49am
SUGAR CREEK TWP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two young boys are hospitalized and their 56-year-old grandfather was being treated for hypothermia after they fell through the ice on a farm just southeast of Dalton on Sunday.

The Daily Record says the 4-year-old boy was completely submerged in the cold water.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

The East Wayne Fire Department firefighter who pulled the three out was treated at the scene.

The farm is on S Eckard Road in Sugar Creek Township, Wayne County.

