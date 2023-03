COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Compared to the other 88 counties in the state, Stark County is back to having the lowest average gasoline price.

AAA pegs the average at $3.16 Thursday morning.

That’s another three-cent drop from Wednesday.

The statewide average price is $3.35.

A few gas stations up in the city of Green are down to $2.99.9 according to GasBuddy.