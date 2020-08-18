BREAKING: Governor DeWine gives Fall contact sports the green light
“Sports matters, it makes a difference” – Governor Mike DeWine has given Fall contact sports the green light in Ohio. There are some key guidelines that will need to be followed. He discussed an order regarding the future of Fall sports.
- All sports may go forward this Fall. Contact and non-contact
- Schools who would like to move to the Spring have been given the green light by the OHSAA
- This order simply allows sports to move forward – the Governor believes this is the best thing that can happen right now
- No spectators other than family or people close to the athletes
- Spectators include marching bands and drill teams
The full order will be released within the next 24 hours. We will have more details as they come.