Breaking: Judge Denies Governors Request to Move Ohio Primary to June 2
WHBC News
FRANKLIN COUNTY (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just hours after Governor Mike DeWine announced his request to push back the date of the Ohio primary election, a Franklin County Judge decided to go against his wishes.
Governor DeWine said he understood the seriousness of pushing a primary election back but felt it was necessary for the health and protection of voters and poll workers.
Fewer than 12 hours before the polls open, Ohio voters are now finding out that the official election day is indeed still March 17. Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye was the man behind the decision. When asked, he said that delaying the election so close to the start would be a terrible precedent.
The polls will open Tuesday morning at 6:30 AM and close at 7:30 pm.