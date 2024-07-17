Breathing Room in Stark Commissioners ‘Ban’ on Solar Arrays
July 17, 2024 9:28AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That vote by Stark County commissioners last week to prevent any large solar or wind farm construction in 14 of the county’s 17 townships?
It’s not necessarily the final chapter for such projects.
The board will be able to amend that action for a project that is proposed and a particular township is behind it.
Trustees from those townships told commissioners their residents generally do not want those kinds of projects, though.
Perry. Bethlehem and Sandy Townships did not respond to commissioners’ requests for an opinion.