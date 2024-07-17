Breathing Room in Stark Commissioners ‘Ban’ on Solar Arrays

FILE – This July 26, 2019, file photo shows an array of solar panels glisten in the sun outside Cannon Ball, N.D., located on the north side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. At the peak of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017, when speakers needed help to be heard by the hundreds of demonstrators who had gathered near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, they grabbed a microphone powered by a mobile solar unit. (AP Photo/Dave Kolpack, File)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – That vote by Stark County commissioners last week to prevent any large solar or wind farm construction in 14 of the county’s 17 townships?

It’s not necessarily the final chapter for such projects.

The board will be able to amend that action for a project that is proposed and a particular township is behind it.

Trustees from those townships told commissioners their residents generally do not want those kinds of projects, though.

Perry. Bethlehem and Sandy Townships did not respond to commissioners’ requests for an opinion.