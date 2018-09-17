Brew Ha Ha Is Fundraiser for Gigi’s Playhouse

Volunteers seeking to raise money to create a Canton area Down syndrome acceptance center (Gigi’s playhouse) , are holding a fundraising event on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Metropolitan Centre. Sara Heckert stopped into the Gary Rivers Show on Monday morning to talk about the “Bree Ha Ha”.

GiGi’s Playhouse was created to change the way the world views a Down syndrome diagnosis and send a global message of acceptance for all.

The fundraiser will feature two local comedians: Mike Conleyand Jeff Blanchard!! It will also feature the World’s First Ever Improvisation Troupe cast with individuals with Down syndrome, The Improvaneers!

The evening will include heavy appetizers + dessert, domestic + craft beers + activities including wine pulls, silent and live auctions, sideboards, fund-a-cause and more! Food is being provided by That Little Italian Kitchen!

WEBSITE: https://gigisplayhouse.org/canton/