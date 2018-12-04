Bridge Closes For Repairs After Crash

(WHBC) – The Akron Police Department says due to an accident that occurred Monday morning on 76 East at East Avenue, the East Ave. bridge has been closed to all traffic in both directions.

During the closure, drivers can use Russell Ave., Manchester Rd. and Clearview Ave. in both directions.

The bridge is planned to be re-opened to a single lane in each direction by Tuesday afternoon, but is expected to remain a single lane in each direction until the needed repairs can be completed.

A man hauling a bulldozer struck the bridge on Monday, then a driver hit the bulldozer.

No one was injured.