(WHBC) – In what will be the death knell for the long-proposed Route 62 relocation project from north of Alliance to Route 11 in Columbiana County, the Route 225 bridge at the dead end of the Route 62 bypass will not be replaced.

The valley below will be filled in with dirt topped with new pavement.

ODOT says that project is to happen in 2022.

The bridge was originally built in 1974.

The relocation of 62 was recently deemed to not be feasible given the traffic numbers.