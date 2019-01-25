Bridge Repairs Delayed One Week

(WHBC) – Drivers will be encountering some serious headaches on the Interstate 76/Kenmore Leg in Akron as crews work on repairing the East Avenue Bridge that was struck by a bulldozer that was being transported by a semi in December.

“Two of the seven beams on that bridge were damaged, and we’re going to have to heat-straighten those two beams, and also splice in a new piece of the beam to replace parts that could not be heat-straightened,” said ODOT’s Brent Kovacs.

He says the work that was originally set to begin on January 28th has been delayed to February 4th due to weather.

He says the repair work will take about 45 days.

Details on ramp closures and lane restrictions that will be in place during the work are below.

Interstate 76 in the City of Akron

(Monday, February 4 – until further notice)

Beginning on Monday evening, February 4, at 8 p.m. the following lane restrictions and ramp closures will be in place through mid-March for repairs to the East Ave. bridges over I-76:

· I-76 eastbound under east Ave. will be reduced to ONE lane.

· The ramp from I-76 eastbound to I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg will be CLOSED. The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound to I-76 westbound.

· The ramp from I-76 eastbound/Kenmore Leg to I-76 eastbound will be CLOSED. The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound.

(Tuesday, February 5 – Wednesday, February 6)

Beginning on Tuesday evening, February 5, at 10 p.m. I-76 eastbound under the East Ave. bridge will be CLOSED through Wednesday morning, February 6, at 6 a.m. for bridge repairs. The detour will be I-76 westbound/Kenmore Leg to I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound.

(Monday, February 11 – Friday, February 15)

Beginning on Monday evening, February 11, at 8 p.m. and continuing through Friday morning, February 15, at 6 a.m. I-76 westbound under East Ave. will have various nightly lane closures for bridge repairs. These restrictions will occur nightly between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.