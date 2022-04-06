Bridge Replacement Project Coming to Canton Park System
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another upcoming project for the Canton Engineer’s Office is the $2 million replacement of the 9th Street SW bridge over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek.
That’s in the city’s park system.
The project should go out to bid this summer with work starting in late summer…
Drivers will be detoured to the adjacent 6th Street SW bridge.
And skaters headed to the nearby Skateboard Park will be provided an access route.
9th Street is already down to one lane on the bridge due to deteriorating conditions.