      Weather Alert

Bridge Replacement Project Coming to Canton Park System

Jim Michaels
Apr 6, 2022 @ 4:08am
(AP Photo/Dave Kolplack)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another upcoming project for the Canton Engineer’s Office is the $2 million replacement of the 9th Street SW bridge over the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek.

That’s in the city’s park system.

The project should go out to bid this summer with work starting in late summer…

Drivers will be detoured to the adjacent 6th Street SW bridge.

And skaters headed to the nearby Skateboard Park will be provided an access route.

9th Street is already down to one lane on the bridge due to deteriorating conditions.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
ODOT has BIG Road Projects for Stark County this Spring on Route 62, Route 30 and MORE
Canton Woman Gets 3 Years For Creating Panic at City's 'Light Up' Event
Car Crashes into Pond at Arrowhead Golf Course in North Canton - Gallery of Photos Inside
Canton Man Gets 10 Years for 30th Street Bank Robbery Last Year
Connect With Us Listen To Us On