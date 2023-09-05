Bring on League Play: Statistically Speaking

We now enter league play…..

As we enter week 4, it’s the start of league play for most of our county teams. But first, let us look at the teams that remain undefeated. Green, Massillon, Marlington, and Canton South are all 3-0.

Green and Canton South open with league games against Jackson and Orrville respectively. Massillon plays host to Elkhart (IN) while Marlington plays Youngstown Chaney at home. As we look at the standings with the remaining teams from the county, we can say Stark County has done well after 3 weeks. In the Federal league, we have 5 of the 7 teams with a record of 2-1.

McKinley, Hoover, Perry, Lake, and Jackson look to get win 3 this weekend. Other county teams with 2 wins include Tuslaw, Central Catholic, Alliance, and Sandy Valley. A lot can change as we move to league play.

Kudos to our Old Carolina Radio player of the game, Connor Satterfield of Northwest. Northwest traveled to Louisville and gained a 26-14 win. Satterfield had 20 carries for 113 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had a huge game defensively, 15 tackles and 3 QB sacks.

Our player of the week honor went to Nate Baker of Lake. Lake played host to Brecksville and came away with a 17-14 win in double overtime. Nate had 148 yards rushing on 34 carries. Three receptions for 32 yards and defensively had multiple big play after another.