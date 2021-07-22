Brinkman Remains on Death Row, Despite Conviction Overturned by High Court
(Jesse Naul)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Plain Township man sentenced to death twice in Ohio has won a legal victory.
But, it changes little about his future.
The state Supreme Court Wednesday overturned the death penalty conviction of 49-year-old George Brinkman in the killings of a Cuyahoga County woman and her two young adults daughters.
That happened in June of 2017.
But, he remains on death row for the killings a day later of 71-year-old Gene and 64-year-old Roberta John in their Mount Pleasant Street NE home in Lake Township.
Brinkman wasn’t permitted to question witnesses in a November 2018 plea hearing in the Cuyahoga County case.