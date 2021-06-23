      Weather Alert

Britney Spears Asks Judge To End Court Conservatorship

News Desk
Jun 23, 2021 @ 6:17pm

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Britney Spears asked a judge Wednesday to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

The dramatic request at a Los Angeles hearing came with her first words in open court in the conservatorship in its 13-year existence.

Judge Brenda Penny now must decide in the coming months whether Spears is competent enough to manage her own affairs, and the burden is on the pop star to prove she can.

Spears’ father James Spears has overseen the conservatorship for most of its existence, which was imposed during a tumultuous period in the pop star’s life.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Canton Independence Day Fireworks Display Returns
Jackson Schools React to Tragedy in the Township Sunday
Wayne Sheriff: Cleveland Man Charged in Dragway 42 Shooting
Message to Students: Get Vaccinated
Connect With Us Listen To Us On