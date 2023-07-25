News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Bronny James Suffers Cardiac Arrest At USC Basketball Practice

By News Desk
July 25, 2023 12:34PM EDT
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at the University of Southern California on Monday.

A family spokesman said medical staff treated him and he was transported to a hospital.

The spokesman said Bronny is stable and no longer in the intensive care unit.

Bronny James was one of the nation’s top high school prospects and is an incoming freshman with the Trojans.

