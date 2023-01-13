Brown: Biden Must Explain, But Docs Situation Different Than Trump’s

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, Pool)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Democrats are joining Republicans, asking how classified documents could end up at unsecured locations.

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown wants President Biden to explain.

Still, he believes there’s a difference between what the current president and former President Trump did, with Trump trying to delay or block the return of documents.

Brown says when he reviews any classified documents, it’s always in a very secure setting.

He says no devices are brought into the room, and only the hand written notes taken in the room can be removed.

That’s why he is surprised like the rest of us to learn that both Presidents Biden and Trump had documents that should not have left their secure locations.