Brown Blow 2nd Half Lead, Lose To Chargers

Kenny Roda
Oct 10, 2021 @ 9:23pm
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws the ball during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Browns defense gave up 26 points in the 4th quarter, allowing the Chargers to come back from a 27-13 deficit in the 2nd half and beat Cleveland 47-42 in Los Angeles.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 398 yards and 4 touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown in the comeback win.

For the Browns, Baker Mayfield threw for 305 yards and 2 scores, while Nick Chubb ran for 161 yards and 2 TDs.

With the loss, Cleveland falls to (3-2) on the season, while Los Angeles improved to (4-1).

Next up for the Browns, a home game on Sunday against the undefeated (5-0) Arizona Cardinals. 

