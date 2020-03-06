      Weather Alert

Brown Critical of President’s Response to Coronavirus Outbreak

Jim Michaels
Mar 6, 2020 @ 6:12am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Assigning some blame.

U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown says the president’s inaction at the start of the coronavirus outbreak will “likely” cost some lives.

Brown says that’s why Congress is working on an $8.3 billion emergency spending package.

He admits the administration has turned the corner on this issue now.

Brown was on Canton’s Morning News with Pam Cook Thursday morning.

