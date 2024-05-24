Brown LSD Driver Cited in Route 43 Crash

BROWN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A bus driver from the Brown Local School District has been cited by the State Highway Patrol for ‘assured clear distance’.

This, after the bus rear-ended a pickup truck on Route 43 south of Route 183 in Brown Township just outside of Malvern Wednesday afternoon.

The driver tells troopers she looked up in the mirror to check on her passengers, and she could not brake fast enough for a stopped vehicle.

The truck driver and one of the nine students ages 6 to 11 on the bus were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.