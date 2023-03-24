Brown Proposing Regional ‘Hazardous Materials’ Firefighters
March 24, 2023 6:56AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are a lot of fire departments across the state.
Many of them, like in East Palestine, are all-volunteer except for a paid chief.
That has U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown working with Governor Mike DeWine on a plan to establish regional “hazardous materials” firefighters who would respond to such incidents outside their usual jurisdiction.
Brown says it makes sense to equip and train a limited number of firefighters in a region, and call them out as needed.
Brown says the railroads operating in Ohio will pay for the equipment and training.