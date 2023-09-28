Brown Pushing Federal School Bus Bill
September 28, 2023 8:43AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown continues to push his School Bus Safety Act.
The bill requires seat belts on school buses nationwide.
A few states already do require them.
Brown admits, even if his bill passes, it’ll take some time to equip all the buses.
The bill does include a funding mechanism.
Governor DeWine has convened a Bus Safety Task Force after the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bus that overturned near Springfield.