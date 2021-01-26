      Weather Alert

Brown Twp Man Arrested in Connection with Fiery Death of Group Home Resident

Jim Michaels
Jan 26, 2021 @ 7:15am
BROWN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One man is dead and another jailed in connection with an argument that turned ugly at a Carroll County group home.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old Scot Hupp was badly burned after 53-year-old Arlen Atkinson doused him with gasoline and set it on fire Saturday evening.

Hupp died at the Akron Burn Unit early Sunday.

Atkinson is charged with aggravated murder and arson.

Both lived at the group home at Bellflower and Lilly Roads in Brown Township.

