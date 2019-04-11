Brown Wants To Expand Tax Credits

(ONN) – Democrats in Washington, led by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, are proposing an expansion of tax credits for children and low income households.

Brown’s bill would increase the earned income tax credit for households with kids and roughly quadruple the credit for childless workers.

“Our plan would boost the incomes of 114 million Americans, 4 million Ohioans and lift 3 million children across the country out of poverty,” Brown said.

Nearly all Democrats in the senate have signed on to the legislation but with Republicans in charge there it’s not likely to go anywhere.

Still, it could give Democrats a talking point as the presidential campaign season gears up.

The tax credit for low-income households without children would jump from a maximum of $530 to $2,070 and it would also expand the eligible ages from the current 25 to 64 to 19 to 67.